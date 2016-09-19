AT Wawasan Open University (WOU), quality assurance (QA) is not just a routine to be conformed and followed. It is a culture that permeates every level of the university's community.

The deeply ingrained QA is intended to benefit all stakeholders, chief among whom are students. The process is therefore intensely student-centred, with the effect of providing the best experience from entry to exit.

As an international testament to this, WOU received two prestigious awards during the 7th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in 2013.

"From admission to course delivery to assessment to graduation, the emphasis on quality is embedded at every stage. More importantly, WOU's QA system ensures that key facets of academia are undertaken by experts in the respective fields and undergo stringent peer review," said Dr Andy Liew Teik Kooi, Director of Quality Assurance and External Relations.

One benefit of ODL is in its flexibility which can be seen in the admission process. Besides receiving students through the conventional mode, WOU also takes in applicants who have no formal learning via the remarkable Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning.

Applicants are evaluated based on career portfolio or through an aptitude test. Students may also register for one or three courses in a semester depending on his or her work, family or personal commitment.

In an ODL environment, students are provided with various learning support services. One of the provisions of course delivery is the self-instructional learning materials that are pedagogically designed by experts.

These materials are different from the usual reading references where it is interactive in nature and written to engage and communicate with the learners.

The face-to-face tutorial support in WOU is also calibrated for utmost quality. The size of each class does not exceed 30 to give personalised attention to students, and only those who are up to mark and have necessary qualifications and experiences are made tutors.

The online Learning Management System to engage learners and promote collaborative learning is highly tuned for quality. There is also the 24-hour digital library with reading resources which has an exhaustive array of materials.

For more details, log on to wou.edu. my, call toll-free Careline at 1-300-888-968 or WhatsApp 019-474 9323. Also visit WOU's Open Day at the Main Campus, Regional Centres and Support Centres nationwide on Sept 24 and 25.