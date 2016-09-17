HKL welcomes 28 Malaysia Day babies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Day proved to be a special celebration for 26 lucky mothers in Hospital Kuala Lumpur who delivered today.

A total of 28 babies have been delivered as of 2pm on Sept 16, three of them being triplets.

The very first baby was born at 1:09am.

Nor Anis Haslinda Md Yunos, 30 was especially happy to deliver her daughter on this day as the baby also shares her birthday with her grandfather.

"Her due date was actually the first week of October and she has decided to come early. I am happy and blessed. This is a double blessing for us as the baby will be celebrating her birthday with her grandfather," she told theSun when interviewed.

Another Malaysia Day baby has been named Ibrahim Erdogan Mohamad Zamzuri, after the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"His father wanted him to be named after Turkey's President," mother Nor Fatin Kamarudin, 26, told theSun.

Her husband who is a policeman named him.

The triplets were born 10am with a gap of a minute between each other and are currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the mother declined to be interviewed by the media.