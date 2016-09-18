Movie Review - Train to Busan

WHEN young Su-an (Kim Su-an) asks to travel to Busan to see her mother, her divorced ­father Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) ­reluctantly takes a half day off from work to take her there.

Stressed out by his job and the divorce, he falls asleep on the train, leaving a curious Su-an to discover a ­commotion on the train involving flesh-eating zombies.

All it takes is a bite, and soon all the passengers are infected, leaving behind only a handful of survivors who are waiting for the train to reach the safe zone, and who must fight for their lives. Seok-woo must work together with them to save his daughter.

The trailer for Train to ­Busan features straight-up, no beating-around-the-bush action, which makes me want to watch the film. I admit that I’m not a fan of western ­zombie films because I find they tend to overuse jump scares.

Train to Busan lacked that, which is why I ­personally enjoyed it. It still had the zombie scare ­factor and thrills, but it also had room to convey a deeper message of greed and selfishness that exists in our society in desperate times.

The highlight for me was the chemistry between Gong and Ma Dong-seok – who plays fellow survivor Sang-Hwa – which I believe was ­excellently executed. They started out as two ­strangers who rubbed each other the wrong way, but had to put aside their differences to work together to keep their loved ones alive.

Director Yeon Sang-ho also did a great job at leveraging the Korean film tradition of evoking emotions in ­movies.

So, apart from all that highly-engaging zombie-fighting action, there’s also space to explore the ­emotional aspects of the film and to place ­audiences into the shoes of the main character.

Watch the trailer here :