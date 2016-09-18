Movie Review - Train to Busan
Last updated on 18 September 2016 - 08:35pm
WHEN young Su-an (Kim Su-an) asks to travel to Busan to see her mother, her divorced father Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) reluctantly takes a half day off from work to take her there.
Stressed out by his job and the divorce, he falls asleep on the train, leaving a curious Su-an to discover a commotion on the train involving flesh-eating zombies.
All it takes is a bite, and soon all the passengers are infected, leaving behind only a handful of survivors who are waiting for the train to reach the safe zone, and who must fight for their lives. Seok-woo must work together with them to save his daughter.
The trailer for Train to Busan features straight-up, no beating-around-the-bush action, which makes me want to watch the film. I admit that I’m not a fan of western zombie films because I find they tend to overuse jump scares.
Train to Busan lacked that, which is why I personally enjoyed it. It still had the zombie scare factor and thrills, but it also had room to convey a deeper message of greed and selfishness that exists in our society in desperate times.
The highlight for me was the chemistry between Gong and Ma Dong-seok – who plays fellow survivor Sang-Hwa – which I believe was excellently executed. They started out as two strangers who rubbed each other the wrong way, but had to put aside their differences to work together to keep their loved ones alive.
Director Yeon Sang-ho also did a great job at leveraging the Korean film tradition of evoking emotions in movies.
So, apart from all that highly-engaging zombie-fighting action, there’s also space to explore the emotional aspects of the film and to place audiences into the shoes of the main character.
Watch the trailer here :