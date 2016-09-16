Haron wanted to be buried in United States: Pas leader

Posted on 16 September 2016 - 07:56pm Last updated on 16 September 2016 - 09:33pm

KANGAR: PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din (pix) told his family and party leaders that he wanted to be buried in the United States (US) should he die over there.

Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli said Haron left word at Darussyifa Treatment Centre in Santan before he left for treatment in the US on Sept 10.

"Haron left such word should anything bad occur since it was his sixth heart treatment," he told reporters, here today.

Shukri said Perlis PAS will perform 'solat jenazah ghaib' or absentee funeral prayers at Kompleks Pas Perlis in Jalan Stadium Utama, Kangar tonight.

Haron,76, died at 10.10am (Malaysian time) in Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, from heart complications.

He leaves behind wife, Datin Khatijah Salleh, two sons and three daughters. — Bernama