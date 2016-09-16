Computer equipment worth over RM20m destroyed in Forestry Dept fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia today lost more than RM20 million worth of computer equipment after its ICT room was destroyed in a fire in Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, here, today.

In the incident that occurred at about 10am, the ICT room which is on the third floor, was completely destroyed.

The department's director-general, Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Rahim (pix) said all the items destroyed were high-end equipment including computers, printers, scanners, and server machines.

"However, the vital records are safe as the management had made a copy through the Crisis Communication Plan," he told reporters at the scene.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department's operations centre chief, Mohd Samsol Maarif Saibani, said 27 firemen in five fire-engines from the Sentul, Hang Tuah, Hartamas and Taman Tun Dr Ismail stations rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.28am.

"The fire was brought under control at 10.59am," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

No casualties were reported since the department's office was closed for Malaysia Day.

"Our initial investigation found that the fire was likely to have been caused by a short circuit at the computer and server room in the building," Mohd Samsol said. — Bernama