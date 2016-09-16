IRIMM lodges police report on upcoming Bersih 5 rally

Posted on 16 September 2016 - 08:54pm Last updated on 16 September 2016 - 09:02pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Non-governmental organisation Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM) wants police to take action against the organisers of the Bersih 5 rally scheduled to be held here on Nov 19.

IRIMM president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said the rally could pose a threat to the peace and harmony in the country.

"Traders, taxi drivers and the people will incur losses on that particular day and they are worried untoward incidents might occur," he told Bernama.

Amir Amsaa said that he had lodged a police report on the matter at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here at noon.

The media had reported that Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah had fixed the date for the gathering.

Bersih is a movement that claims to be seeking electoral reform in the country. — Bernama