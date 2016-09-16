Assange's long stand-off with Swedish justice

STOCKHOLM: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012, after Sweden issued him with an arrest warrant over a 2010 rape accusation.

The Australian has long demanded that it be lifted, fearing that if he returns to Stockholm he will be extradited to the United States to face charges over secret documents leaked by his organisation.

On Friday, a Swedish appeals court ruled against his request to lift the arrest warrant, the eighth straight time a Swedish court has ruled against him.

A lawyer for Assange said he would appeal against the verdict.

THE ALLEGATION

During a trip to Stockholm for a series of conferences, Assange is accused of having sex with a WikiLeaks supporter in her 30s without a condom while she was asleep on Aug 17, 2010.

The statute of limitations on the rape allegation, which could lead to up to four years in prison, expires in August 2020.

An accusation of sexual misconduct by a second woman in the Swedish capital a few days earlier reached its statute of limitations in 2015.

Assange denies all allegations, insisting that the women gave their consent and that there is a political motivation for the investigations.

THE PROCEEDINGS

In November 2010, Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny issued a European arrest warrant for Assange to bring him back to the country for questioning.

He was arrested by British police on Dec 7 that year. On June 19, 2012, having failed in every attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden, the former hacker sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The South American nation offers protection to people sought by the United States to face charges for crimes "of a political nature".

Former National Security Agency intelligence contractor Edward Snowden requested political asylum there after leaking thousands of classified documents revealing vast US surveillance.

Since entering the Ecuadoran embassy, Assange has categorically refused to travel to Sweden. In March 2015, Swedish prosecutors agreed to allow questioning to take place in London -- fearing the expiry of the statute of limitations.

A first meeting is due to take place in London on Oct 17 but there is no indication he will be formally questioned that day.

AFTER THE RULING

Assange's lawyer said he would try to appeal against Friday's ruling in the Supreme Court, which only rules on procedural matters and accepts cases likely to set a legal precedent.

Even if the Swedish warrant were ultimately lifted, the 45-year-old is liable to arrest in London for having evaded justice after his appeals against extradition were rejected, a spokesman for the British police said Thursday. — AFP