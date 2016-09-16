Drink-driving tourist held in Spain after killing policeman

MADRID: A French tourist has been detained on the Spanish island of Majorca after she hit and killed a policeman cycling with his son while four times over the drink drive limit, authorities said Friday.

The 35-year-old, whom police have only identified as Florence, was driving on Wednesday evening with her friend when she ran into the policeman who was riding with his eight-year-old son.

"He was sent to hospital in a critical state and died there," a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force told AFP, adding the tourist had been four times over the drink drive limit.

The victim was 44 and worked as a policeman in Palma de Majorca, capital of the island.

A video posted on local media outlets showed the blonde tourist kneeling handcuffed at the scene of the accident, asking police to let her go in French and stating she is a nurse.

She was detained and has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol, said a spokeswoman for the High Court of the Balearic Islands.

Local media reported she had told a judge that she and her friend had shared a bottle of white wine and a shot of liqueur at a restaurant, and drunk coffee and two more shots at another place.

She reportedly got out and tried to revive the policeman when the accident happened. — AFP