Palestinian tries to stab police officer in Jerusalem, shot dead: Police

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian tried to stab a police officer at the entrance to the Old City in occupied east Jerusalem on Friday and was shot dead, police said.

"The terrorist was shot dead by a police officer after he had tried to stab her," a police statement said.

No police officers or civilians were injured.

Police said the attacker was 28 and held a Jordanian passport, having crossed the border between the two countries on Thursday afternoon.

Many Palestinians also hold Jordanian passports.

The attack took place at the Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem's tourist-heavy Old City, the main entrance for Palestinians.

It has been the site of multiple attacks on police and other security forces since a wave of violence erupted in October 2015, with several Israelis and at least 10 Palestinians killed.

Violence since October has killed 226 Palestinians, 34 Israelis, two Americans, one Eritrean and a Sudanese.

Israeli forces say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead during protests and clashes. — AFP