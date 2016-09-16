326 Sg Manik/Labu Kubong paddy farmers get over RM1.3m in incentives

TELUK INTAN: A sum of over RM1.37 million in incentives has been allocated for 326 paddy farmers in the Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong area under the National Key Economy Area (NKEA) project.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the area involved 869.7 hectares.

"Each farmer who participates in the programme receives an incentive payment of RM2,000 for every five planting seasons, bringing the total amount to RM7.8 million since the programme was implemented in 2013.

"The NKEA programme is to bring the paddy farmers together under a central management for farm work here in efforts to raise yields and hence, the farmers' income."

He said this to reporters after an Aidiladha do and handing-out of the NKEA paddy incentives for the 1/2016 season, Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong area, here, last night.

Tajuddin, who is also the MP for Pasir Salak, said there had been increased productivity, indicating the success of the programme.

"We want paddy farmers to adopt the best practices in farming under the programme so as to increase paddy yields, hence improve their economy," he said. — Bernama