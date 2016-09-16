M'sian courts are free from any outside influence: Ismail Sabri

TANAH MERAH: Courts in Malaysia are free from any outside influence and the decision of the court to jail Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) adviser Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was transparent, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said he was astonished when some former government leaders demanded Anwar's freedom when previously they were so adamant in defending the decision of the court against Anwar.

"I am astonished at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (former Umno deputy president), because in the past, when in the government, we all agreed that the decision against Datuk Seri Anwar was made by the court.

"We also all said the judiciary in Malaysia is an independent body, with no interference from the authorities especially the government," he said.

He told this to reporters after opening the Tanah Merah Umno division delegates meeting at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Belimbing here, today.

Muhyiddin, who is pro-tem president of newly-established Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), prior to this was reported as saying the party was willing to cooperate with other opposition parties to free Anwar and would press for his freedom as it was the demand of the people.

Commenting further, Ismail Sabri said Anwar had undergone a transparent legal process starting from the moment he was called to give his statement in court until appeals were exhausted before the court imposed the jail sentence on him.

Anwar is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also extended his condolences to the family of PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Dr Haron Din who died at Stanford University Hospital, San Francisco, United States from heart complications.

"His passing can be regarded as a loss of a religious figure in the country," he said. — Bernama