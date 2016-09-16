Two killed, one severely injured in two accidents near Rompin

KUANTAN: Two men were killed while a boy was severely injured in separate accidents in Jalan Hutan Simpan Lesong and at Km147 of Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru, both in Rompin, today.

Rompin police chief DSP Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said in the first incident at 4.30pm, a trailer lorry driver Mohd Nisam Kasani, 46, died at the scene when the vehicle carrying logs skidded and plunged down a ravine in Jalan Hutan Simpan Lesong.

Initial investigations revealed that the lorry was going downhill towards the main road before the driver lost control and plunged into the ravine, he told Bernama here today.

The body of Mohd Nisam was sent to Muadzam Shah Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injury when the Proton Saga they were travelling in skidded and flipped onto its side in a drain at the Km147 of Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru near here.

In the 5.15pm incident, Muhammad Shakir Habibur Rahman, 36, who drove the car died on the spot.

His body was sent to Rompin Hospital while Muhammad Nadzir Shah, 10, was now receiving treatment at the same hospital.

In GEORGE TOWN, a son to The New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd (NSTP) photographer in Penang, Mohamad Ramdzan Masiam, died in an accident at a traffic light intersection in Jalan Datuk Keramat here, early this morning.

Muhammad Raphaqi, 19, was pronounced dead at the Penang Hospital at 5.25am.

Northeast district police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the 12.16am incident, the teenager was riding his motorcycle alone from Jalan Datuk Keramat towards George Town before he rammed into a car which was making a right turn at the intersection.

Mohamad Ramdzan said his son had gone out at midnight to buy drinks to prepare for a fishing trip with his friends. — Bernama