Bouncy foundation and bamboo packaging: New York showcases latest beauty innovations

COSMETICS salon MakeUp In New York hit the US last week, showcasing some of the hottest beauty creations bubbling up in the beauty industry right now. At the center of the event was the show's famous "Innovation Tree," which unveiled 29 of the most cutting-edge new products currently in development.

Here are five of our favorites:

Bouncy Foundation

Italcosmetici has come up with a new foundation concept designed to enhance the skin's fingertips, cooling the skin as it goes and delivering a velvety looking finish. The product, which is free of parabens, does not contain any animal ingredients, petrolatum, mineral oils or volatiles, and is simply composed from ingredients that come from plant, mineral or synthetic origins.

Lip Topping

Lip trends are changing so quickly these days that we no longer know what texture we're supposed to be wearing to stay on trend. S&J International's new 'Lip Topping' device allows users to craft four different looks from one product, from a glossy top coat, to a mattifying top coat. A 'liquid luminizer' top coat offers a metallic shine, while a cream-to-powder formula offers a straightforward lip color with the intensity of a stain.

Perfume Touch Up

Everyone knows that fragrance is one of the least practical beauty products to carry in your purse – hence the rise of the solid perfume. Alkos Group's Perfume Touch Up goes one step further, thanks to its portable pencil form. The super-light texture is invisible and has been designed to "melt onto the skin" for a discreet daytime or nighttime refresher.

Lock Your Lips

Is there anything more infuriating than a great lipstick that sticks to everything apart from your lips? Mascara Plus's new Lock Your Lips product could be the key to solving the problem. The lacquer, which resembles a nail polish in its packaging, contains a mixture of soluble colorants and film-forming polymers that dry quickly, leaving a bright and intense color on the lips that promises not to smudge.



Bamboo Cosmetic Containers

Bamboo makeup packaging could be the next big trend in an increasingly environmentally conscious beauty industry. Cosmei has come up with a compact and colorful way to use the 100% recyclable material to house everything from blusher to eyeshadows, by mixing it with corn starch. Watch this space. — AFPRelaxnews