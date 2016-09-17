MAYC to send humanitarian mission to Cambodia by year end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) plans to send a humanitarian aid mission to Cambodia at year end.

Its adviser, Datuk Seri Ghazali Ibrahim it is to help Muslims in the country and check on the development of Islam in in Asean region.

"It is high time for us to see the development of Islam in Cambodia. I appreciate the efforts by MAYC in helping youths in Malaysia and Asean.

"We will bring assistance that is needed over there. I will go there and see it myself the seriousness of MAYC in this effort," he said after attending MAYC National Chapter Exco Line-Up 2014-2016 Appreciation Night, here last night.

Meanwhile, MAYC president Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said the mission was seen as one of its efforts to attract more youths to join association and to be actively involved in volunteer activities.

Mohd Syahbuddin who received the Asean Youth Award 2016 in Aug said MAYC had set up three villages outside the country, namely in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand. — Bernama