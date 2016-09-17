Two die as 4WD rams into lorry in Gopeng

GOPENG: Two people were killed while three others severely injured after the four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a lorry at Km294.6 of the North-South Highway (north bound) near here, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Datuk Yahya Madis said the dead were the 44-year-old driver of the ill-fated Isuzu ad-Mex and one of the passengers, aged 22.

"In the incident at around 8pm, the vehicle had failed to avoid a one-tonne lorry which was stationary in the middle of the highway due to break down," he said when contacted here last night.

Yahya said the department had received the distress call at 8.05pm before firemen from Gopeng and Simpang Pulai stations were deployed to the scene.

At press time, identities of all the victims involved had yet to be ascertained. — Bernama