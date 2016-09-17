Penang PAS express condolences after Haron Din's death

Posted on 17 September 2016 - 11:34am Last updated on 17 September 2016 - 12:49pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PAS extended its condolences to the family of party's 76-year-old spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din (pix) who passed away due to heart complications in United States.

State PAS commissioner Fauzi Yusoff expressed his sadness on Haron's passing as he had upheld the Islam's struggle when he was alive.

He said the late spiritual leader also contributed his expertise towards an Islam medical centre in Bangi, Selangor.

"We will have a prayer session for Haron at 9pm tonight at Pongsu Seribu, Kepala Batas," he said in a media statement.

Haron died yesterday at the Standord University Hospital in San Fransisco at 10.10am and his wish was to be buried in US.

He leaves behind wife, Datin Khatijah Salleh, two sons and three daughters.