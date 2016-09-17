Haron Din's remains buried in US

Posted on 17 September 2016 - 12:04pm Last updated on 17 September 2016 - 03:08pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din (pix) were buried at the Five Pillars Muslim Cemetery in Livermore, California on Friday.

His daughter Dr Huda Haron said the burial was held at 5.57pm local time (8.57am Saturday in Malaysia) after the funeral prayers, which were held at Masjid Annur in Santa Clara, San Francisco.

Haron, 76, died at 10.10am yesterday (Malaysian time) at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, from heart complications.

Dr Huda thanked all involved in making the funeral arrangements.

"Alhamdulilah ... father has been buried in a Muslim cemetery. It was made possible through the assistance of many people. My family is very grateful," she said on her Facebook page.

She added that the family was deeply touched that many people came to pay their last respects to him.

Solat jenazah ghaib (absentee funeral prayers) for the PAS leader were held in several places today among them at Madrasah Addiniah Al-Islamiah (MADI), Kampung Jejawi Dalam, Arau, Perlis and Masjid Sultan Salahudin Abdul Aziz Shah in Shah Alam. — Bernama