Former Customs DG Abdul Halil dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) director-general Tan Sri Abdul Halil Abd Mutalib (pix) died at Gleneagles Hospital here at about 10pm yesterday of liver cancer. He was 70.

According to JKDM's Facebook, his remains will be buried at the Taman Kosas Muslim cemetery in Ampang here before the Zohor (midday) prayers today after the funeral prayers at the Jamil Huda Mosque in Kampung Melayu Ampang here.

Meanwhile, JKDM director-general Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad described the demise of Abdul Halil as a big loss to the country.

"The late Abdul Halil was a friendly person and he was highly dedicated and experienced as he had held various posts.

"I last met him two months ago when paying him a visit at home," he told Bernama.

On behalf of all JKDM personnel, Khazali conveyed their condolences to the family of Abdul Halil who leaves behind wife Puan Sri Nabiha Mahmur and three children. — Bernama