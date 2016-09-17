Man feared missing while checking fishing net in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A man was reported missing when he went to inspect his trawl net in a river near Kampung Pinang, here yesterday.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said Ismandi Osman, 38, went to the river alone at about 10am but did not return by 8pm, prompting his mother to lodge a report.

"The victim's family had earlier told the village head and a search and rescue operation was mounted by the villagers.

"From the search by villagers, the victim's boat was found one kilometre from the location of victim's net which did not drift away. After failing to find the victim, the victim's family made a report at the Kota Samarahan police station," he said.

He said based on the report, fire and rescue personnel and police went to the victim's house to obtain further information and the location of the victim's boat.

According to him, a search and rescue operation by a team from Kota Samarahan fire and rescue station resumed this morning. — Bernama