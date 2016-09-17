Victims killed in Gopeng accident were siblings

GOPENG: The two victims who perished in an accident at Km294.8 of the North-South Highway (northbound) near the Simpang Pulai lay-by last night have been identified as Ibrahim Abu, 44, and his sister Siti Aishah Abu, 22.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said Ibrahim, Siti Aishah and three other passengers in the vehicle they were in were from Taman Bandar Baru, Pokok Sena, Kedah.

In the incident at around 8.10pm, the Isuzu D-Max four-wheel drive vehicle driven by Ibrahim from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Ipoh crashed into the rear of a lorry on the left lane of the highway near the Simpang Pulai lay-by.

"As a result of the impact, the two victims were seriously injured and died at the scene. Another passenger was seriously hurt while the two others sustained minor injuries. They were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh.

"The 67-year-old lorry driver was detained to assist in investigations," he said in a statement today, adding that the weather was good at the time but it was dark at the location. — Bernama