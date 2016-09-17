Gerakan Youth repeat RM20k offer to Bersih 2.0 for rally to be held in stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Youth have repeated their offer to sponsor a stadium for the Bersih 5 rally to be to be held.

"This is the last time we are making this offer. We offer RM20,000 for the rally to be held in a stadium," Gerakan Youth chief Tan Keng Liang (pix) told the media in the party's headquarters today.

He said that this would allow the rally to be free of chaos and violence unlike the previous ones.

"We are offering this for the third time. They can have their rally free of charge if they agree to this, so that it will be free of any unwanted incidences. Though Bersih 2.0 keep saying the rallies are peaceful, disagreements and violence happens," he added.

Tan said the funds would cover the expenses for a medium sized stadium as he is confident the event will not attract a huge turnout.

Bersih 2.0 has announced that the Bersih 5 rally will be held on Nov 19 but did not announce a location for the rally.

Tan added the organisers should not take things for granted and consider the offer from Gerakan Youth, as they have a venue to hold a peaceful rally.

Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin has already declined the offer made previously and dismissed Tan's claim that the rally had caused chaos.

She said the Bersih 4 rally which was held for two days in August last year saw no issues, there were no damaged properties nor rubbish left.