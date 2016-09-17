58-year-old hiker found safe and sound

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 58-year-old hiker was found safe and sound after missing for nearly nine hours at Bukit Tok Kun early today.

The man, Chua Lee Heng, had earlier gone for hiking evening yesterday from the foot of the hill.

He, however, lost his direction halfway at the hill before the Fire and Rescue Department came to his rescue at 4.56am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Mohd Fauzi Suid said his department received a distress call around 9.13pm and reached the site 10 minutes after.

According to victim's son, his father had lost track and could not find his way down the hill.

Fauzi said his men had tried to contact Chua and was informed he was safe as the latter sent his location to the rescuers using his mobile phone.

"There were no injury marks on the victim but he was visibly tired and exhausted," he told media in a statement, adding that he was accompanied by his family after being found.