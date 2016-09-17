DAP parliamentarian draws the ire of PAS over alleged insulting tweet

GEORGE TOWN: A DAP parliamentarian has incurred the wrath of PAS after an alleged insulting post on Twitter over the demise of the party's spiritual leader Datuk Dr. Haron Din (pix).

PAS Youth Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called upon Jeff Ooi – who is Jelutong MP – to make an apology to the family of late Haron after Ooi allegedly posted "Adios Harun Din. Let there be peace", on his Twitter, yesterday.

He said it was uncalled for and angered many netizens given the circumstances.

He pointed out this was not the first time Ooi has been at the centre of a controversy, as he was also involved in a row with the then Penang Island Municipal Council (MPPP) over a rude remark.

"It is not enough for Ooi to merely remove the insulting posting. He should apologise to late Haron's family if he is sincere," he said in a media statement.

Joining the fray was Penang PKR chairman and Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman, who condemned his colleague's irresponsible action.

"We should not mock anyone's death even if we have different political affialitions," he stressed in a statement.

When contacted by theSun, Ooi claimed this was the work of cybertroopers and he had nothing to do with it.

He said he had no clues about the allegewd tweet and suggested it could have been the result of 'photoshop manipulation'.

"I control my info flow through my Facebook and Twitter, which can be checked online, " he told theSun via text message.

He also defended himself questioning on the need to apologise as he did not do any wrong, adding he did not defame or belittle anyone.