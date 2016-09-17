Ahmad Yakob appointed as PAS' acting spiritual leader

KOTA BARU: PAS' deputy spiritual leader and Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) will be acting as the party's spiritual leader following the demise of Datuk Dr Haron Din yesterday.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party's top leadership would be meeting soon to decide who was eligible to hold the post.

"Before this, when the late spiritual leader was indisposed, his duties had been shouldered by his deputy and it was not a problem.

"His replacement will be decided in a meeting and we will be adhering to the party's constitution to determine who will be his successor," he told reporters here last night.

Haron, 76, died at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, United States on Thursday from heart complications. His remains were buried at the Five Pillars Muslim Cemetery in Livermore, California at 5.57pm local time on Friday. — Bernama