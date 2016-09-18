No Daesh threats in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have denied that threats have been made by Daesh in Penang and are asking the public to remain calm.

Penang Police Chief, Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab (pix) clarified that images of policemen in full combat gear making rounds at malls that were spread on social media yesterday was old ones and that the situation was not in Penang.

Abdul Ghafar acknowledged that police did increase security on Malaysia Day yesterday as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of the public.

"I urge the people not to spread untrue stories on social media as it could create unnecessary panic and fear among the public.

"Verify it with the police first before making any comments regarding national security," he said when contacted, here today.

People as far as Sabah and Sarawak had been sharing the post. — Bernama