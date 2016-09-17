Traffic volume picks up on NSE

KUALA LUMPUR: The post-Aidiladha traffic volume in the direction of the Klang Valley is reported to have increased on major highways as at 1pm today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, when contacted by Bernama, said the traffic from Bertam to south of Sungai Petani was slow moving due to a four-vehicle pile up at Km112.2 of the North-South Expressway.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via the Sg Dua exit.

Traffic is also heavy from Permatang Pauh to Perai," he said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic was smooth on all east coast highways.

"Traffic on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2 is generally smooth but there is an increase in vehicles in both directions at the Gombak Toll Plaza," he said, adding that the number of vehicles heading to the capital was expected to further increase later in the afternoon.

The public can get the latest traffic information via toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama