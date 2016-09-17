Man missing while fishing in Pontian Besar

JOHOR BARU: A man is feared drowned while fishing in Kelong Air, Pontian Besar, today.

Pontian Police chief Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman said the victim, Didi Nazrin Mohd Jeffri, 26, from Pontian Besar, was reported have fallen into the sea at about 6am.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) mission had been mounted involving patrol boats, fire and rescue personnel and local fisherman.

Zakaria said initial investigations conducted by the SAR team found Didi Nazrin was fishing in a canoe before he was believed to have fallen overboard during a storm.

Meanwhile, in HULU TERENGGANU, the search radius for a boy who went missing in Sungai Getang last night, was extended to one kilometre.

Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Zamri Omar, said the operation which now entered its second day involved 55 members, including firemen, police, villagers, and 10 rescue divers.

"Besides sending in divers, we are also doing search along the riverbank, patrol boats and even the villagers are assisting us by setting up nets to prevent from the victim being washed away," he told Bernama, today.

Yesterday, a teenager drowned while his friend was swept away by strong currents while swimming in the river at about 4pm.

The body of Mohd Atiqullah Idris, 14, was found at about 7.20pm yesterday and Abdul Hadi Abd Ghani, 14, a student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Telanai, is still missing.

In KUANTAN, a crew member of trawler, Muhamad Saifudin Mamat, 32, from Endau, Johor went missing after fell overboard in the waters of Pulau Tioman, on Thursday.

Rompin Police chief Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said a fisherman, Hairil Azwan Rahmat, who was repairing his nets tried to help the victim but did not succeed due to strong waves and it was at night.

He said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had mounted a SAR mission which is still ongoing. — Bernama