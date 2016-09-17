Johor govt seeks views from youth groups, associations on Budget 2017

KOTA TINGGI: The Johor government welcomes ideas from youth groups and associations for the state's 2017 Budget which will be tabled in November.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said suggestions or views on voluntary activities which benefit youths could be submitted to the state executive councillor concerned for further action.

"The state government is drawing up the 2017 Budget, so I hope youths can send in their suggestions," he told reporters after officiating the state-level Youth Day Gathering 2016 at Laman Tun Sri Lanang, here today.

Also present were state Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan and Johor Youth Council president Manndzri Nasib.

Mohamed Khaled also said that the state government was conducting a study for the Johor Youth Index which included 10,000 youths of various races in all districts.

"The study began last month and the results will be obtained at the end of this year.

"From this study, the government will know the hopes, needs, problems and aspirations of the youths and it would be the basis for the future Johor Youth Development Strategic Plan," he said.

At the event, he also announced an annual allocation of RM100,000 for the Johor Youth Council to hold more programmes for youths. — Bernama