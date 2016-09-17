Najib thankful Haron Din's funeral went smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) said today that he is very thankful that the funeral proceedings for PAS' Spiritual Leader Datuk Dr Haron Din went smoothly.

"Thank God, am informed that the funeral of the late Datuk Dr Haron Din in the United States proceeded smoothly.

"Let us continue to pray and recite the Al-Fatihah for him, may Allah have mercy on his soul," Najib said in his latest posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The remains of Haron, 76, were buried at the Five Pillars Islamic Cemetery, in Livermore, California.

The remains were interred at 5.57pm on Friday local time (8.57am Saturday Malaysian time) after the funeral prayers led by his son Hamdi at the Annur Mosque, Santa Clara, San Francisco.

Haron died at 10.10am yesterday (Malaysian time) at the Stanford University Hospital, San Francisco, due to heart complications. — Bernama