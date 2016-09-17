New state seat in Kinabatangan can balance development: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Kinabatangan Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Bung Moktar Radin (pix) has welcomed the proposal to create a new state constituency in Kinabatangan parliamentry constituency.

He said the proposal was in line with the government's aspiration to provide balance development in the constituency and was appropriate since Kinabatangan is larger then Pahang.

"With the additional seat, (allocation) development will be easily chanelled to the people through their elected MP," he told Bernama, here today.

On Thursday, The Election Commission (EC) has listed 13 proposed new state constituencies for Sabah.

They are N.02 Bengkoka, N.06 Mangaris, N.08 Pintasan, N.13 Pantai Dalit, N.17 Darau, N.24 Tanjung Dumpil, N.27 Dambai, N.44 Tulid, N.47 Telupid, N.51 Sungai Manila, N.58 Lamag, N.61 Segama, and N.70 Kukusan.

In August, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly passed a motion for the creation of 13 new state seats.

With the increase, the number of state constituencies for Sabah will stand at 73. — Bernama