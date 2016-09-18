Remains of foetus found in Ipoh hospital cafeteria

Posted on 17 September 2016 - 07:15pm Last updated on 18 September 2016 - 02:31pm

IPOH: A human foetus was found in a rubbish bin at the cafeteria of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here this morning.

A cleaner who stumbled on the foetus in an untied package at 10.55am, reported the matter to the hospital authorities.

"I was shocked to find the foetus and called out to my colleagues for help," Nor Hanizam Idris, 46, told reporters at the scene of her find.

She lodged a police report at the hospital police beat. — Bernama