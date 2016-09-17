19 people cheat death when bus rolls down hillside in Rompin

KUANTAN: Eighteen passengers emerged unscathed while a woman sustained a broken leg when an express bus they were travelling in, skidded and tumbled into a hillside near the junction to Tabung Haji at Jalan Keratong near Rompin this evening.

The crash occurred just before 4pm.

Muadzam Shah Fire and Rescue Department officer Abdul Satar Harun said a fire engine was despatched to the scene about 26 minutes after the incident.

"Upon reaching the scene, we were informed by the bus driver that the woman passenger was seeking treatment at a hospital for a fractured leg.

"The remaining 18 passengers, including the bus driver were unhurt. All victims managed to crawl safely out of the wrecked bus," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Abdul Satar said seven firemen were involved in the rescue operation. It was learnt the bus had skidded when it tried to avoid an oncoming car which suddenly entered its path at the junction. — Bernama