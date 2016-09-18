FKA twigs to curate pre-Halloween exhibition

ENGLISH singer, songwriter FKA twigs has revealed details of the avant-garde project behind her mysterious casting call put out last month, for "performers of all genres."

The audition invitation has now been unveiled to be part of a London-based project for a "Halloween-themed art exhibition" that twigs will curate for the Veuve Clicquot Widow Series (via Pitchfork).

The show, titled "Rooms", is said to be an "immersive and tactile" experience that facilitates "a journey of self-analysis," which will run from Oct 27 until Oct 28.

This latest endeavour by the artist follows the recent release of her "abstract autobiographical" film Soundtrack 7, and fresh music, choreography and sets which she debuted as part of a new show called "Radiant Me²" in Moscow earlier this year. — AFP Relaxnews