Rembau hospital is now 39% ready: Public works DG

SEREMBAN: Construction work of the Rembau Hospital project is going smoothly and has achieved 39% progress as of last August, Public Works Director-General Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Roslan Md Taha.

"The Public Works Department is closely monitoring work at the site, with meetings being conducted always every week to ensure smooth progress of the project.

"The contractor also shows high commitment to get the project completed according to schedule," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Roslan said implementation of the project involved two phases, with the first phase, involving land works, completed on Feb 21, 2013, while the second phase, involving building construction, started on Sept 9, 2013 and was scheduled for completion on Sept 8, 2013.

Following the delay, the Public Works Department terminated the service of a consultant involved, he said, adding that the situation also forced the department to re-design the building structure, especially those built using the Industrialised Building System (IBS).

"As a result of that, the time for the project to be completed has been extended to Dec 29, 2017," he added.

The Rembau Hospital project, with a capacity of 76 beds, occupies a 20ha site in Chembong, Rembau, at a cost of RM97 million. — Bernama