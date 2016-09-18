Liow: More than two months needed to confirm origins of debris

KUALA LUMPUR: It could take up to 2.5 months before the relevant authorities are able to confirm the origins of the four pieces of debris found recently.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said 22 pieces of debris from the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been found so far, while six of them are identified to possibly be from MH370, only two are confirmed to be from the aircraft.

"The outbound flap found in Tanzania took us 2.5 months to be sure that it is from MH370. We only announced it when we were sure. Similarly the four debris pieces would also take time. We will announce it when we are sure," he told reporters at MCA headquarters today.

So far 22 debris pieces suspected from MH370 has been found along at South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar.

"From this 22, only six are most probably from MH370. Two have been confirmed while four of it is likely from the aircraft Boeing 777 but would need to be analysed further. The debris pieces have been sent to Australia," he added.

Liow said the search for MH370 has already covered an area spanning 110,000 sq km, however it will continue until 120,000 sq km has been combed.

"We committed to search 120,000 sq km and have searched 110,000 sq km until now. We hope to complete the search by December this year," the minister said.

He emphasised that it is utmost important that the wreckage of MH370 is found and not just batteries.

He reiterated that the search is conducted in the right areas and the debris found proves to match with the drift pattern.

"We are looking at the right area according to the drift pattern. The debris which were found in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar proves this." said Liow