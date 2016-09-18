Guan Eng praises PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) today commended Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) for 'walking the talk' by avoiding water rationing in the state.

He said ensuring sufficient supply of water is a basic requirement to continued progress and prosperity of the state.

The policy of 'no water rationing or heads will roll', he added, has ensured that the management of the state water authority practices the best water management in the country.

"On behalf of the state government, I commend PBAPP for 'walking the talk' by realising projects to avoid rationing of water supply in the state at all cost", he said at the official launch of PBAPP's new RM11.9 million Bukit Dumbar Pumping Station 2 (BD2), designed to pump 270 million litres of water per day (MLD) which can benefit about 315,000 people on the island.

PBAPP CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the new station will complement PBAPP water pumping operations at Bukit Dumbar to accommodate the Free Trade Zone in Bayan Lepas and also the Penang International Airport.

He said it will also improve pumping efficiency of water dam from Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to the southern areas of Penang island daily.

"The cost of pumping treated water from Bukit Gedung Reservoir daily to Teluk Kumbar ,Gertak Sanggul and Balik Pulau will also be reduced", he said.

With the commissioning of the BD2, a total of RM89.5 million has been invested by PBAPP to improve water supply in the state.