Mah slams Ali Tinju over 'threat' made against Maria Chin

JOHOR BARU: Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong (pix) today slammed Mohd Ali Baharom also known as Ali Tinju for threatening Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin.

He said Malaysia is a law abiding nation and no one has the right to make such threats as "she may no longer walk on this earth". The remark was made by Ali Tinju last week after Maria Chin confirmed the Bersih 5 rally to be held on Nov 19.

He was quoted saying: " I will ambush her in the near future. Even if I have to spend 10 years' in prison, I don't mind. Wait and see. She won't feel peace and even with 10 or 20 bodyguards, we will whip them. She has to remember. I'm worried she may no longer walk this earth.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Johor Gerakan delegates AGM meeting here today, Mah said he does not condone such threats.

He said Gerakan is not against the Bersih 5 rally but felt it will affect the nation's tourism industry, foreign investment and will have an impact on the economy.

He hoped Bersih 5 organisers will switch to the venue to the indoor stadium which Gerakan youth is offering to sponsor RM20,000 for.