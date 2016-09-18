Torrential rain and storm wreaks havoc in Penang

Posted on 18 September 2016 - 03:42pm Last updated on 18 September 2016 - 04:49pm

Uprooted trees in Jalan Baru after a heavy rain and freak storm hit Penang early in the morning. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Residents of Kampung Lama brave the floods to try and walk to safety. — Bernama

GEORGE TOWN: Heavy rains and freak storm wreaked havoc at several places in Penang.

Social media were also abuzz with pictures of uprooted trees across the island and mainland, especially at Sungai Pinang and Taman Lip Sin.

When contacted Penang Island City Council (MBPP) councillor Mohamed Yusuff Mohammed Noor said the council has been notified of the wreak and workers have been deployed to clean up the affected areas.

"Works are being carried out to remove the uprooted trees, especially at Seberang Prai, Prai and Bukit Mertajam. There are many places in the island which have been affected by the freak storm", he told theSun.

The heavy downpour which started at 7.30am also caused flash floods at several flood prone areas along Jalan P. Ramlee and its surroundings.

The flood however receded in the afternoon when the rain stopped at about 11.30am.

No casualty or damage were reported at the time of writing.