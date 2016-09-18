Ooi refuses to apologise over Twitter post

GEORGE TOWN: Jelutong DAP MP Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun (pix) has refused to make an apology to PAS Youth over his statement on the demise of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din in the United States (US) on Saturday.

PAS Youth Information chief Fadhli Shaari who lodged a police report had called on Ooi to make an apology to the family of the deceased.

However, Ooi said he doesn't see any reason to apologise.

"Show me what offence have I committed on my twitter statement and under which law," said Ooi who was reported to have said "Adios Harun Din. Let there be peace" in a Twitter posting on Friday. He was reported to have later changed it to "Received a personal call awhile ago. So … Farewell. Let there be peace."

"I have discussed with my lawyer to ensure my interest and to protect DAP", he told reporters before officiating Malaysia Day Carnival in his constituency at Dewan Jelutong Community Security and Development Committees (JKKK), Solok Slim, Taman Desa Green here today.

Ooi said there was nothing wrong in what he said over the Twitter, as adios means goodbye in Spanish.