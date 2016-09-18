First batch of haj pilgrims arrive safely

SEPANG: The first batch of Malaysian haj pilgrims arrived safely after going through more than a month of religious journey in Saudi Arabia to perform their fifth pillar of Islam.

The batch, consisting of 196 male and 246 female pilgrims, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11.21am today after an 8-hour flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Joyous atmosphere filled the international arrival hall as hundreds of family members, who had waited since morning, celebrated the emergence of pilgrims from the gate.

The pilgrims' return was also welcomed by staff of Tabung Haji (TH), including its deputy chief executive officer Datuk Badlisyah Abdul Ghani.

Pilgrim Zakaria Ismail, 57 who was happy at completing his haj said one of the main difficulties faced during the journey was the hot weather, which could reach more than 40°C on certain days.

"However, I take that as a trial from God in going through the journey in the Holy Land," he said.

Another pilgrim, Jamaliah Abdul Rahman, 53, said this was the first time she set foot on the holy land and "Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I did not face any hardship throughout my journey and managed to complete it with ease."

Meanwhile, Badlisyah told reporters that the haj season this year went on smoothly without any major incident and thanked the Saudi Arabian government for the proactive measures taken, including security, to ensure the smoothness of haj this year.

He said survey forms have been distributed to the pilgrims to obtain feedback to improve services.

Another 46 batches, total 22,320 pilgrims, are expected to return from their pilgrimage before Oct 16.