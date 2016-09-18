Stay away from get-rich quick schemes, Terengganu CPO warns

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police officers and other personnel have been warned not to be influenced and participate in get-rich-quick investment schemes.

State police chief, Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman said there would be no compromise for those found to be involved in such schemes.

"We believe that some have been influenced by such investment schemes which offer quick lucrative returns ... it's all not true. Therefore, I am reminding and warning our people not to participate in such schemes," he told Bernama, today.

Rosli said this was to prevent them being cheated and incurring losses that could amount to thousands of ringgit.

If found to be involved, he said, stern disciplinary action could be taken against them. — Bernama