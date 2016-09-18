Use overseas scholarship money on local universities: Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: The government should invest the billions of ringgit spent on overseas scholarships on local public universities facing financial constraints, said PKR secretary-general Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said RM2 billion to RM3 billion is spent yearly to send about 10,000 students overseas.

He added it would be better to send top students to local universities because those sent overseas may not live up to their full potential and may be reluctant to speak to the local people there, thus ending up discussing things among themselves.

He said if these students are placed in local universities, they can assist in enriching a much better higher education system.

The Pandan MP said the scholarship system is no longer applicable and there is no need to send students overseas to do courses which may, in fact, be better here.

Rafizi admitted that he himself benefited from an overseas education, having completed his electrical engineering degree at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

"The cost of sending students overseas now is exorbitant," he added.

He believed that there would be little difference if he had studied the course at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) instead.

During his closing speech at PKR's National Students' Congress in Ampang, Rafizi said exception should be made for students who secure places at top universities in the world, or those who want to study courses not offered locally.

He also called on the government to tightened the entry requirements into universities.