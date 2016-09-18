Search underway for Orang Asli man who lost his way in the jungle

IPOH: A search has been mounted for a 80-year-old Orang Asli man who lost his way in the jungle of Kampung Kerawit, Simpang Pulai since last Friday.

Long Ngah who suffers from memory loss had walked into the jungle and failed to return home.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the team conducted a search in the village after being alerted by police.

"The team initially failed to locate him in the vicinity of the village and had now extended their search in the jungle behind the victim's house," he added.