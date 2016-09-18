'Walk for Cancer Malaysia' advocate completes Peninsula journey

KUALA LUMPUR: "Walk for Cancer Malaysia" advocate Mahendran Suriyanaran finished his Peninsula journey at Dataran Merdeka here today.

At 7am, along with cancer survivors, actor Arja Lee, the public, and staff of the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), Mahendran started the final leg of his west Malaysia journey at Universiti LRT station and the team of 50 people concluded their walk at Dataran Merdeka.

The walk, aimed to raise funds for NCSM, helped increase the public's awareness of cancer, as well as meet cancer patients along the journey.

It will continue in East Malaysia (Pan Borneo) in December.

"Since Sept 2015, I have been walking alone from the north to south of west Malaysia. NCSM has supported me through my journey, but this is the first time that everyone has come together to join me in person," he said.

"It felt like 1,000 people were walking with me, and I feel really proud, happy, and supported," Mahendran added.

Inspired by books and stories of people walking across the world to raise funds for a cause, Mahendran started his journey at the Thai border.

"For every step that cancer patients can't make, I'm walking it for them. The many patients I met along the way made me realise the importance of early detection," he said.

He said each day, he walks up to 16 hours, carrying essentials such as food, water, clothes, cameras, and phones that can add up to 16kg.

"It can get incredibly hot. I have already replaced three mobile phones and keep wearing out my shoes," he said.

"Some mornings, I'm so exhausted I can barely get up but I tell myself to keep going for those who are affected by cancer," he added.

Before Mahendran resumes his walk in East Malaysia, he is undergoing treatment and physiotherapy for his injuries.

"It's not just my knees and ankles. My back also hurts constantly from carrying my backpack.

"The walk in Borneo, with its terrains and uneven landscape, is going to be extra difficult. I need to train for that," he said.

Mahendran aims to raise RM20,000 by the end of his walk which will be donated to NCSM.