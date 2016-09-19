No Malaysians injured in New York blast

Posted on 18 September 2016 - 07:18pm Last updated on 18 September 2016 - 11:59pm

PETALING JAYA: No Malaysians were involved in the explosion which struck Chelsea, New York, today, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that there was an explosion at 135 West 23rd Street, Chelsea, New York around 8.30pm on Saturday.

"No Malaysians are identified to be involved in the incident," the ministry said in the statement via Facebook today.

The ministry added that Malaysians around New York who require assistance may reach the Consulate General of Malaysia in New York at 313 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017.

They can also call +1(212) 490 2722 / 23 or e-mail mwnewyorkcg@kln.gov.my.

Twenty-nine people were injured in the explosion in the upscale New York neighbourhood one week after America's financial capital marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.