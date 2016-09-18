Freespace - Citizens’ duty to respond to issues

I RECENTLY watched Kill The Messenger (2014), a true story based on the life of an investigative journalist, Gary Webb.

His three-part series, Dark Alliance, published by San Jose Mercury News in 1996, made waves as he drew a link between crack cocaine, the Contras and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Because of its intricacy and my lack of knowledge about the case, I chose to view it through the lens of journalism and the ethics attached to it.

Journalists should vow to speak the truth. In unravelling the drug ring, Webb put his career and life at stake when he decided to research the case and finally come out with Dark Alliance. Through the series, Webb opened people's eyes to what was happening to their society, why it was happening and who should be held answerable.

Being among the first to know of a particular issue, journalists shoulder the responsibility to inform the public of the truth. Although many attempted to stymie his investigation even to the extent of using personal attacks, Webb remained focused on his task to deliver the truth.

In the context where the notion of free media is barely translated, journalists, collectively, should strive to tell the truth despite being restricted by the powers that be. I believe that if everyone, including the public, can come together in seeking the truth, any issue can be untangled.

Notice the number of times the word "truth" has been used; it is to show how publishing the truth should be the essence of journalism.

Nevertheless, presenting the truth, especially that which involves controversial national matters is not easy. Exposing the truth may pose risks to journalists and news organisations.

Giants in the US news industry reported on the case in a way that undermined Webb's series which was published by the San Jose Mercury News. This showed the hypocrisy of renowned news corporations.

But laying the blame on journalists for the doings of corporations is not fair. To deliver the truth requires effort and willingness from all parties; depending on journalists alone is not enough. If their hands are tied and mouths shut, how can they be blamed for not telling the truth?

Webb ended his career as a journalist because of his commitment to tell the truth. It is not expected that every journalist should follow his example because the root of the problem is not the journalist. More than that, if journalists give up their jobs, perpetrators will only grow more powerful.

All of us need to respond to the issues that affect society. As citizens, we need to wisely use all available mediums to demand the truth. We will only be taken more seriously when we exert our power through proper channels.

When it dawned on the African-American community – which was hit the most by the crack cocaine epidemic – that the scourge was allowed to happen, they were enraged. Due to the mounting pressure, the director of the CIA, John Deutch, in 1996, met the citizens of South Central Los Angeles. A month later, he left office.

What was reported by Webb in 1996 proved to be true. In 1998, the CIA published a 400-page report acknowledging the association of the CIA with the Contras who were involved in drug trafficking.

The revelation and the conclusion of the case teach us that every individual is a component of change, that everyone, in a sense, is a messenger. So let us call a spade a spade – that is our obligation.

Nur Adilah Ramli is studying English Linguistics and Literature at the International Islamic University Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com