Letters - Let moviegoers be the judge

MY plan on Sunday was to watch the movie Ben Hur. However, after reading a report that parts of the movie had been cut, I lost interest in watching the movie.

On the other hand, there may be people who will be happy to hear that censorship has been applied, and will thus decide that they will go and watch the movie.

In my opinion, censorship deprives the public of the true product and value of the artists, while both the artists and the movie theatre may see their income reduced as a direct consequence of the censorship.

It would be better if the censor board were to label the movie with a cautionary note such as: "Some viewers may find some scenes unsuitable or offensive", rather than take the liberty to apply cuts.

Censoring a movie also diminishes the trust in the audience. If violent video games do not instigate people to violence, than why would a movie with Jesus in it make converts to Christianity?

A well-educated, knowledgeable, and progressive country trusts that the people are mature enough to judge for themselves. Equally so, a truly developed country allows for the artists to express themselves. The box office will give the results. Movies, like all art forms, are valued for the entertainment they offer. A moment of true greatness can compensate for 120 minutes of mediocrity. The audience should be given the right and the privilege to learn to understand and judge for themselves.

Respecting the rights of both the audience and the artists will also increase the profits of the theatre owners.

Marisa Demori

Kuala Lumpur