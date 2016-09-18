Policemen involved in crime to face full brunt of law

SEPANG: Members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) involved in crime will face the full brunt of the law, warns Police Director of Management, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

There was no compromise whatsover, on the matter, he said, adding that the black sheep in the force also faced disciplinary action meted out by PDRM, including the sack.

"We have more than 130,000 officers and men nationwide and I do not deny some are involved (in crimes).

"To curb this problem, PDRM also conducts an integrity test for every new intake and also for promotion, other than organising numerous related courses," he told a media conference here today.

Zulkifli was commenting on the involvement of policemen in criminal activities, following the case of a lance corporal who was detained on suspicion of committing armed robbery at a cyber cafe in Jalan Radin Anum 1, Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

In the incident about 7am yesterday, the 55-year-old suspect was reported to have entered the cyber cafe with a gun before escaping with RM2,000.

On why some policemen turned to crime, Zulkifli said numerous factors could have fuelled them to be involved in crime, such as financial problem and lifestyle change.

Earlier, Zulkifli attended a ceremony to send off nine police officers to the National Police Agency in Tokyo, Japan for in-training visit and training after they won the 2014 Balai League Table (BLT) award at KLIA2 here.

The award was courtesy of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF).

MCPF vice-chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Ali said the officers were sent abroad to expose them to the ways of security forces in Japan. — Bernama