Chlorine gas leak: Factory worker suffers from pneumonia

IPOH: A male worker at a chemical processing plant here has been diagnosed with pneumonia after inhaling chlorine gas following the gas leak incident at the factory yesterday.

Perak Health director Datuk Dr Juita Ghazalie said the worker was now being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), here.

"The factory worker is placed on a ventilator. Other vital signs like blood pressure and heart pulse are normal.

"We gave him muscle relaxants and put him to sleep," she said via the WhatsApp application today.

Dr Juita said a fireman who suffered fatigue while conducting the chlorine gas neutralisation work was reported to be in stable condition.

She said the fireman was now being treated at a normal ward of HRPB but would still be under observation.

In the 10am incident yesterday, a ferric acid tank at the factory producing alkaline chloride solution in Kampung Baru Bukit Merah, Menglembu, here, fell and broke, causing the liquid to be mixed with hypochlorite in the pipes, thus producing chlorine gas.

The incident caused six firemen suffering from fatigue after carrying five tonnes of sodium to neutralise the chlorine gas. — Bernama