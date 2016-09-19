Fake students

Posted on 18 September 2016 - 11:51pm Last updated on 19 September 2016 - 10:45am

KUALA LUMPUR: Plans to turn Malaysia into a regional education hub is contributing to the influx of illegal immigrants.

Among the 2.2 million illegal workers in the country (as stated by the Immigration Department), are several thousands who came in as "students" and then "disappeared" to join the workforce.

A four-month investigation by theSun revealed:

> agents in foreign countries are using student visas to recruit workers;

> advertisements were placed in foreign newspapers and websites after the Malaysian government imposed a temporary ban on recruitment of foreign workers;

> "students" are told they can work part-time and earn "as much as a graduate";

> "students" are also given a choice – they can abandon studies and work as there are plenty of opportunities;

> a handful of "education centres" have been used as a front for such abuse of student visas; and

> "students" who couldn't even write their names in English had been accepted by these colleges.

theSun has forwarded information on such activities to the authorities, who said appropriate action would be taken.